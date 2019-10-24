Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

2 Lone Billionaires Top Russia’s Richest Women List

Tatyana Bakalchuk Delo / Youtube

Yelena Baturina and Tatyana Bakalchuk are household names in Russia’s billionaire circles.

Months after cementing their status as Russia’s only women billionaires, Baturina and Bakalchuk have once again topped Forbes magazine’s ranking of the country’s 25 richest women.

But while Baturina’s fortune stayed at $1.2 billion this year, Bakalchuk nearly doubled her net worth to $1 billion, according to the magazine’s barely changed ranking published Thursday.

Baturina, 56, headed a construction company until her husband Yury Luzhkov departed as mayor of Moscow in 2010, when she sold the company and moved abroad. She has since embarked on a number of development projects.

Bakalchuk, 43, who co-founded the popular private online retailer Wildberries in 2004, cracked the top 100 among both genders this year.

Tatyana Kovalchuk, the wife of President Vladimir Putin’s old friend Yury Kovalchuk and a newcomer to Forbes' women’s list, placed in third with a $600 million fortune.

Elena Rybolovleva, who was reported to have acquired much of her wealth through her divorce from billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, also had a $600 million net worth. Olga Belantseva, the co-owner of the Progress baby food plant, ranked fifth with $550 million. 

Tennis star Maria Sharapova rounded out the list of 25 richest Russian women with a net worth of $180 million. 

Read more about: Women , Oligarchs

Read more

Oil

Abramovich Donates $500M to Jewish Causes Over 2 Decades

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea football club, is worth an estimated $11.5 billion.
Oligarchs

U.S. Plans to Target Russian Oligarchs With New Sanctions, Sources Say

The sanctions could be announced as early as next Thursday,.
Oligarchs

Russia Arrests Oligarch Worth $1.4Bln in 'Strict' Crackdown on Embezzlement, Kremlin Says

Ziyavudin Magomedov is the 63rd richest person in Russia with an estimated $1.4 billion according to Forbes.
Facebook

I Am Not Afraid to Speak: Russian Online Flash Mob Condemns Sexual Violence

Thousands of women in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus have taken to social media to share their experiences of sexual violence in an online flash mob. Women...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.