Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Moves to Phase Out Plastic Bags in New Draft Law

Pixabay

Russia’s consumer-protection watchdog has drafted a bill to phase out production of single-use plastic bags, the pro-Kremlin Izvestia tabloid reported Friday.

Greenpeace estimates that more than 26 billion plastic bags are handed out annually in shops across Russia. State polling has shown this year that almost one in four Russians are willing to give up plastic bags to cut waste and help the environment.

Russia’s Federal Consumer Protection Service (Rospotrebnadzor) told Izvestia it soon plans to share its draft bill on phasing out single-use plastic bags with other government agencies.

Rospotrebnadzor did not indicate when it forecasts plastic bags to disappear from shops across Russia.

Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry reportedly backs Rospotrebnadzor’s plans. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry has not yet commented on the proposed plastic bag phaseout.

Earlier this year, lawmakers in Moscow and the State Duma called to ban plastic bags across the country amid mounting problems related to pollution.

Concerns are growing worldwide about plastic pollution, especially in oceans, where nearly 50% of single-use plastic products end up, killing marine life and entering the human food chain, studies have shown. Plastic bags can take centuries to degrade. 

At least 127 countries regulate plastic bags in one way or another, the United Nations Environment Programme and the World Resources Institute have found last year.

Reuters contributed reporting.

Read more about: Environment

Read more

deforestation

Clashes Erupt at New Garbage Protests in Moscow Suburb

Locals say plans for the garbage dump have led to a spike in deforestation.
big money

Arctic's Biggest Air Polluter Distributes $3.7Bln Cash Dividends to Owners

Nornickel has tripled payouts to its shareholders over the last three years.
For the gram

Instagram Influencers Flock to Chemical-Laden Waters of ‘Russia's Maldives’

“We beg you not to fall into the ash dump in the pursuit of selfies!” the Siberian energy company said.
dangerous release

Russia to Press Ahead With Release of Captive Whales Despite Outcry

Greenpeace and international scientists said it may have put the animals at risk of death.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.