One in Four Russians Willing to Give Up Plastic Bags – Poll

Almost 40 percent of Russians would consider no longer using plastic bags, according to a state-funded survey published on World Environment Day. The UN’s World Environment Day takes place on June 5 every year to raise environmental awareness. Greenpeace estimates that more than 26 billion plastic bags are handed out annually in shops across Russia.

A total of 85 percent of Russian respondents would consider fully (39 percent) or partially (46 percent) giving up plastic bags, the VTsIOM pollster said Wednesday. While over two-thirds said they pack their groceries in plastic bags, 70 percent believe that banning them would considerably cut waste and help the environment.