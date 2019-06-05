One in Four Russians Willing to Give Up Plastic Bags – Poll

Almost 40 percent of Russians would consider no longer using plastic bags, according to a state-funded survey published on World Environment Day.
The UN’s World Environment Day takes place on June 5 every year to raise environmental awareness. Greenpeace estimates that more than 26 billion plastic bags are handed out annually in shops across Russia.
A total of 85 percent of Russian respondents would consider fully (39 percent) or partially (46 percent) giving up plastic bags, the VTsIOM pollster said Wednesday.
While over two-thirds said they pack their groceries in plastic bags, 70 percent believe that banning them would considerably cut waste and help the environment.
Plastic bag use was heavily prevalent across all demographic groups. However, Russians aged 18 to 24 were more likely to say they use their own bags or backpacks instead of plastic bags while shopping (46 percent versus 42 percent).
Only a quarter of all Russian respondents said they reuse plastic bags, while almost one-third always use new bags.
VTsIOM conducted the telephone survey among 1,600 respondents on June 2.