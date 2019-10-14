News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Kurdish deal

The Syrian government and the Kurdish-led forces have been holding negotiations with Russian participation, a Syrian Kurdish politician said hours before Syria's army struck a deal with Kurdish forces to redeploy along its border with Turkey.

Syrian state media later reported that the Syrian army has begun deploying its troops to northern battlefronts to confront "Turkish aggression" on Syrian territory. The United States said it will withdraw its remaining 1,000 troops from northern Syria in the face of an expanding Turkish offensive, illustrating Washington's waning influence over events in Syria.

The events represent wins for Russia and Iran, which have backed Assad since 2011 when his violent effort to crush what began as peaceful protests against his family's decades-long rule of Syria exploded into a full-blown civil war.

Gulf mediation

Russia can play a positive role in easing tensions in the Gulf following a spate of attacks in the region, President Vladimir Putin said in comments published Sunday before his first visit to Saudi Arabia in over a decade.

Putin cited good Russian ties with Gulf Arab states and Iran in an interview with Arab broadcasters, but said he had no reliable information about who was behind attacks on Saudi oil facilities on Sept. 14 which stoked tension and rattled oil markets.