World Bank Cuts Russian Growth Forecast

The World Bank has become the latest organization to cut its outlook for the Russian economy, predicting growth of just 1% in 2019.

A host of domestic and international factors are holding back the economy, the organization said in its new forecast published today. The bank had previously predicted growth of 1.2% in 2019.

“The slowdown stems from multiple factors, which are compounded by the continuation of international economic sanctions,” the bank said. Those factors include weak investment, slow growth in exports, oil production cuts, a hike in value-added tax (VAT) earlier this year, and weak consumer confidence.

The cut follows a string of downgrades over the summer from organizations including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Central Bank, the Finance Ministry and various ratings agencies.

The squeeze on living standards also continued into 2019, the World Bank found, stating that despite a growth in public sector wages, real disposable incomes fell by 1.3% in the first six months of the year.