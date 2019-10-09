Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian, North Korean State Media Team Up to Fight ‘Fake News’

Valery Sharifulin / TASS

State media outlets in Russia and North Korea have signed a new cooperation agreement that includes plans to counteract “fake news” together, the state-run TASS news agency reported Wednesday.

TASS and North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) previously signed a cooperation agreement in 2005. TASS is currently the only Russian media outlet to operate a permanent bureau in Pyongyang.

The agreement includes provisions for exchanging news stories and information in addition to countering fake news together.

"We increasingly often see misrepresentation of information in the news environment, and we must counter the dissemination of such fake news," TASS quoted KCNA general director Kim Chan Gwang as saying. "I believe that the KCNA and TASS news agencies must join efforts toward this goal.”

TASS general director Sergei Mikhailov stressed the need to “supply news from various points of the globe, and of course from [North Korea], which is now in many respects the focus of attention of the global media.”

The two news agencies have also agreed to provide assistance to each others’ journalists, TASS reported.

Earlier this week, the head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry’s press department had said that Russian media outlets "fairly and objectively report the principled positions of leadership of [North Korea] in the ongoing disputes between Washington and Pyongyang,” TASS reported.

Countries including the United States have accused Russia of spreading so-called “fake news” as a way to influence elections and sway public opinion abroad, claims the Kremlin denies. Earlier this year, President Vladimir Putin signed a controversial law that imposes fines for spreading “fake news” online.

Read more about: Fake news , North Korea

Read more

border patrol

One Detained North Korean Poacher Died, FSB Says

A Russian border patrol discovered two North Korean schooners fishing illegally off its far eastern coast and detained the first vessel.
territorial waters

Russia Detained More Than 160 North Korean Sailors After Attack, FSB Says

The crew of a North Korean schooner carried out an armed attack on a border patrol ship's inspection team, the FSB said.
opinion
Alexander Gabuev

Bad Cop, Mediator or Spoiler: Russia’s Role on the Korean Peninsula

Moscow will not be written off by Washington and its allies when it comes to relations with North Korea.
North Korea

Plaque Honoring North Korean Leader Unveiled in Russia's St. Petersburg

A memorial plaque honoring North Korea's former leader Kim-Jong-Il was unveiled during an opening ceremony on Thursday in St. Petersburg, the Interfax...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.