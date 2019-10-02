Russia’s Historic Buildings Go On the Market for 1 Ruble

Russia has placed 19th-century gates in St. Petersburg, a house from a Turgenev novel and other significant historical buildings on the market to save them from destruction.

The cost to rent them? One ruble.

Several “house for a ruble” programs have popped up across the country in an effort to save historic buildings that have fallen into a state of disrepair.

When city authorities put a building up for auction, investors can rent or buy it on favorable terms if they agree to restore the structure, the Strelka Mag publication says.

Auction winners typically agree to a 49-year lease. During the first seven years, renters carry out restorations of the property. When restoration is completed, the new owners can convert the buildings into hotels, shops and cafes while still paying one ruble per year in rent.

Here’s a look at five buildings that can be rented for 1 ruble — or less than $0.01 — right now:

Alexandrovsky Vorota, St. Petersburg

This gate was built in 1806 at the Okhta Powder Factory and named after Tsar Alexander I, who visited the site after a major gunpowder explosion.

It was one of the first lots listed in St. Petersburg’s “Monument for a Ruble” program, which was adopted in 2018. An auction for the site will take place Oct. 17 with a starting price of 6,000 rubles ($90) per month, the Gazeta.spb news website reported.

According to the program rules, the tenant will restore the object in seven years and will be able to pay rent at a rate of 1 ruble per square meter per year after that.