Top Economist Who Fled Russia Will Continue to Support Democracy

The Russian former chief economist of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), who fled Russia in 2013, has told journalist and online personality Yury Dud that he will continue to support people who want to make Russia more democratic.

Sergei Guriyev left the country for fear of being arrested over his support for opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s anti-corruption fund.

“The longer undemocratic leaders remain in power, the more dangerous it is for them,” Guriyev said, referencing President Vladimir Putin, in an interview posted on Dud’s YouTube channel.

Guriyev said he left Russia because he had received information from sources close to Putin that he was in danger of being arrested. He first went to Paris, where he worked as a professor at Sciences Po university, before moving to London in 2016 to become chief economist at the EBRD. He stepped down from the EBRD last month.