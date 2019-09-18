Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia May Drop Case Against U.S. Investor Calvey – Kommersant

By Reuters
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia may drop its embezzlement case against U.S. investor Michael Calvey and other executives at the Baring Vostok private equity group, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Baring Vostok executives were detained in February on embezzlement charges, which they denied. They said the case was being used to pressure them in a business dispute over control of a bank.

The Kommersant report said that investigators had re-appraised the value of shares handed over by Baring Vostok to the bank as part of a loan repayment.

They found the shares were worth many times more than the amount alleged by the plaintiff in the case, the newspaper said.

Baring Vostok's lawyers can now use the finding to appeal for the case to be dropped on the grounds of a lack of evidence, Kommersant said.

Read more about: Calvey , Court case

Read more

Baring Vostok

Baring Vostok Executive Calvey to Stay Under House Arrest

Meanwhile, Russia has softened its stance toward French private equity executive Philippe Delpal.
Court Case

Vostochny Bank Files Lawsuit Against Detained U.S. Executive Michael Calvey

The bank is claiming an amount of $155 million.
baring vostok

Putin Told Jailed French Banker to Buy a Home. It Didn’t Help

Philippe Delpal has been in prison for five months after being detained with Michael Calvey.
Calvey case

Kremlin Hopes Detained U.S. Investor Calvey Will Be Freed for St. Petersburg Forum

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Calvey was a trustworthy businessman.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.