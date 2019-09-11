Russia Says Exit of Trump Adviser Bolton Unlikely to Help Ties

Russia does not expect its ties with Washington to suddenly improve following the exit of U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, the state-run RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly fired Bolton amid disagreements with his hardline aide over how to handle foreign policy challenges such as North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and Russia.
Ryabkov said that such staff reshuffles in the United States have not led to a normalization in relations in the past.
The ouster of U.S. national security adviser John Bolton is an internal affair of the United States and Moscow is not interfering in it, Interfax quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Tuesday.