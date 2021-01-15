Russia Intends to Give Election Advice to U.S.

Russia’s top lawmaker said Thursday he is considering sending election advice to the United States following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump who dispute his loss.

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of parliament, was among numerous Russian politicians who called the U.S. electoral system “archaic” and pointed to the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill as a sign of America’s decline.

“When we talk about elections in other countries, it would be right to analyze and summarize the experience and then perhaps send some proposals to our colleagues in the U.S.,” Volodin said.

“We’ll send recommendations,” Volodin said in an interview with state media quoted by the government newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta.