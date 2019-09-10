Bulgarian Official Charged With Espionage for Russia

Bulgarian prosecutors charged the head of a non-governmental organization (NGO) on Tuesday with spying for Russia as part of a scheme they said aimed to draw Bulgaria away from its Western allies and toward Moscow.

Bulgaria, Moscow’s most loyal satellite in Soviet times, is now a member of NATO and the European Union but has close cultural and historic ties to Russia, which remains its biggest energy supplier.

The prosecutors said Nikolai Malinov, 50, head of the National Russophile Movement, had worked for Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, run mainly by former foreign intelligence officials, and also for a Russian NGO, the Double-Headed Eagle, since 2010.

“Nikolai Malinov has been charged with putting himself in the service of foreign organizations to work for them as a spy,” deputy chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev told reporters.

Malinov has been released on bail but is barred from leaving the country, Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov said.

Malinov was not immediately reachable for comment.