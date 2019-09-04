Bulgaria Condemns Russian Exhibit Lauding WWII "Liberation" of Eastern Europe

Bulgaria lambasted a World War Two exhibition organized by the Russian Embassy marking "the liberation of Eastern Europe from Nazism," saying the region had instead being subjected to a half century of repression by "Soviet army bayonets."

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry of Bulgaria — which for decades a Soviet satellite in Eastern Europe but now a Westernised democracy — urged Russia's mission in Sofia "not to take a stand in support of a dubious historical claim" that treated Soviet forces' arrival in 1944 as a liberation.

The statement said this position amounted to meddling in the internal affairs of Bulgaria, now a member of the European Union and the U.S.-led NATO alliance.

While acknowledging the critical Soviet role in defeating Nazi Germany in the Second World War, the ministry said the Soviet Union had also forcibly cut off eastern European countries from the rest of the continent during the Cold War.