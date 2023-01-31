Russian Ruling Party Told to Liken Ukraine War to Stalingrad Victory – Report

Leaders of Russia’s pro-Kremlin ruling party have advised members to publicly compare the war in Ukraine with a key World War II battle on its 80th anniversary this week, the Kommersant business daily reported Tuesday.

On Feb. 2, 1943, Soviet soldiers successfully beat back Nazi soldiers and delivered Adolf Hitler his first surrender in the war in the then-named Stalingrad. The anniversary of the Soviet victory at Stalingrad comes nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Recommendations sent to members of the United Russia party in the lower-house State Duma this week urge them to mark the Stalingrad anniversary with social media posts likening the battle to Russia’s current military campaign in Ukraine, according to Kommersant.

“Like the Battle of Stalingrad 80 years ago, [the war in Ukraine] is the frontier we can’t back down from,” United Russia’s recommendations reportedly state.