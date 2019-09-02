Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Rips New Space Center

A series of corruption scandals, cost overruns and mishaps at Russia’s new Vostochny Cosmodrome have brought long-simmering questions about the leadership of the country’s space agency into public view.

“The situation is unacceptable for everyone, including the construction of the first stage and the second stage” of the space center, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told Vedomosti newspaper in an interview published Monday, adding that the Defense Ministry may take over part of the work.

Borisov, formerly a powerful and secretive official responsible for procurement at the Defense Ministry, became deputy prime minister last year in place of Dmitry Rogozin, who was appointed to head Roscosmos by President Vladimir Putin. While Russia views the cosmodrome as a national security priority, with its current Soviet-era launch base located at Baikonur in neighboring Kazakhstan, the $3 billion project has been plagued by controversy.

Rogozin, who’s frequently highlighted the threat posed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX venture to Russia’s launch industry, quickly took to Twitter to defend himself. “It’s always been this way: some build, while others criticize,” Rogozin wrote. “It’s part of the business.”