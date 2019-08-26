Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s Aeroflot Denies Having Biggest Pilot Gender Gap

Moskva News Agency

Russia’s national carrier Aeroflot has disputed a recent ranking of global airlines’ gender gaps among pilots, saying it has a higher ratio of women aviators than reported.

Aeroflot was ranked the last of 45 major airlines worldwide in the FromAtoB.com travel platform’s study cited by Bloomberg last week, with 1.4% of its pilots being women. After initially counting 58 female pilots, Bloomberg appended Aeroflot’s clarification that the airline employs 62 women pilots.

“Aeroflot currently employs about 2,800 pilots and not 4,200 as claimed in the Bloomberg rating. Thus, the rating is hardly reliable,” an Aeroflot spokesman told the Vedomosti business daily Sunday. 

The new data would indicate that 2.2% of pilots at Russia’s flagship airline are women. An average of 5.2% of pilots at the airlines surveyed are women, according to the FromAtoB.com study.

“When hiring pilots, Aeroflot provides equal opportunities to all candidates, and the main criterion is professionalism,” Aeroflot said.

Working as a pilot in Russia “was considered masculine until recently, which is why there were practically no female pilots at [Russian] airlines,” but the situation is changing, Vedomosti cited Aeroflot as saying.

Australia’s regional carrier Qantas had the highest share of women in the cockpit with 11.6%.

The study’s authors based their ranking on data from the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) and the International Society of Women Airline Pilots (ISWAP).

Read more about: Airlines , Aeroflot , Women

Read more

Women's Day

Putin Applauds Russian Women for 'Managing Everything at Work and Home Whilst Staying Beautiful'

Yesterday, ahead of the celebrations, Putin visited a police corps where he rode a horse alongside female officers.
Women's Day

Pro-Kremlin Youth Group Barges Into Feminist Coffee Shop in St. Petersburg, with Flowers

Members of conservative pro-Kremlin youth organization Set entered Russia’s sole “women-only hours” cafe in St. Petersburg.
Women

Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

In 2017, Vladimir Putin signed a law that scrapped prison sentences for first-time abusers whose beatings result in “minor harm."
Facebook

I Am Not Afraid to Speak: Russian Online Flash Mob Condemns Sexual Violence

Thousands of women in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus have taken to social media to share their experiences of sexual violence in an online flash mob. Women...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.