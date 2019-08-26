Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Finds Radioactive Isotopes in Test Samples After Accident in Severodvinsk

By Reuters
Defense Ministry

Russia's state weather agency said on Monday it had found the radioactive isotopes of strontium, barium and lanthanum in test samples after a mysterious accident during a test at a military site earlier this month.

The deadly accident on Aug. 8 caused a brief rise in radiation levels in the nearby city of Severodvinsk. President Vladimir Putin later said the mishap occurred during testing of what he called promising new weapons systems.

A cloud of inert radioactive gases formed as a result of the isotopes' decay and caused the brief spike in radiation in Severodvinsk, the weather agency said in a statement.

The isotopes were Strontium-91, Barium-139, Barium-140 and Lanthanum-140, which have half-lives of 9.3 hours, 83 minutes, 12.8 days and 40 hours respectively, it said.

Russia's state nuclear agency has said five of its staff members were killed and three injured in a blast during a rocket test on a sea platform that involved "isotope power sources."

U.S.-based nuclear experts suspect the incident occurred during tests of a nuclear-powered cruise missile.

Norway's nuclear test-ban monitor said on Friday that the explosion that killed the scientists was followed by a second blast two hours later and that this was the likely source of a spike in radiation.

The second explosion was probably from an airborne rocket powered by radioactive fuel, the Norsar agency said — though the governor of Russia's Arkhangelsk region, where the blast took place, dismissed reports of another blast.

Read more about: Accidents

Read more

Rocket Explosion

Ecologist Says Russian Nuclear Agency Committed Crime by Conducting Test Near City

Rosatom has said that the Aug. 8 accident occurred during a rocket test involving "isotope power sources."
Emergency landing

Moscow Passenger Plane Makes 'Miraculous' Crash-Landing in Cornfield

Birds were reportedly sucked into the plane's engines shortly after takeoff, leading to a crash-landing with up to 74 injuries.
Public procurement

Russian Region Orders Gas Masks After Deadly Nuclear Blast – Reports

The Arkhangelsk region has reportedly ordered more than 1,000 gas masks to protect from “radioactive, toxic, biological and chemical” substances.
Arms Race

Kremlin Says It Is Winning Arms Race Against U.S. Despite Rocket Explosion

The Kremlin boasted it was winning the race to develop new cutting edge nuclear weapons.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.