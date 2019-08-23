Russian Rocket Accident Likely Had Two Explosions, Norway Monitor Says

The explosion that killed five Russian scientists during a rocket engine test earlier this month was followed by a second blast two hours later, the likely source of a spike in radiation, Norway's nuclear test-ban monitor said Friday. The second explosion, detected only by infrasonic air pressure sensors and not by the seismic monitors that pick up movements in the ground, was likely from an airborne rocket powered by radioactive fuel, the Norsar agency said.

Russia's state nuclear agency, Rosatom, on Aug. 10 said the accident involved "isotope power sources" but did not give further details. Russia's Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters on Friday. Rosatom has acknowledged that five of its workers were killed in the Aug. 8 explosion near the White Sea in far northern Russia. Two military personnel were also reported to have been killed. There has been contradictory information about the accident's consequences. Russia's Defense Ministry initially said background radiation remained normal, while the state weather agency said radiation levels had risen.