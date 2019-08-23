Russian Hockey Star Kuznetsov Gets 4-Year Ban for Cocaine

Video emerged in May which allegedly showed Kuznetsov seated next to a table with lines of white powder and rolled-up U.S. dollar bills. Kuznetsov denied using drugs and the U.S. hockey league said its review found no basis to question the star’s account.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said it had suspended Russian national team player Evgeny Kuznetsov for four years after he tested positive for cocaine.

Kuznetsov tested positive for cocaine at the world championship in late May, where Russia took bronze, and was provisionally suspended in June, the IIHF said on Friday.

“The period of ineligibility to be imposed [on Kuznetsov] shall be four years,” the international federation said.

It was not immediately clear whether his positive doping test and the video episode are linked.

The 4-year ban excludes Kuznetsov from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league would be issuing a statement later on Friday.

The Capitals had no immediate comment but said it would also release a statement later.

The Russian hockey federation did not reply to a request for comment but said in a statement that it opposed the use of banned substances.

Kuznetsov, 27, plays forward for the Washington Capitals in North America's National Hockey League (NHL).

He scored 21 goals and had 51 assists last season and won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018.

