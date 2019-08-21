Trump Calls to Allow Russia to Join G7

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday it would be appropriate to let Russia join the G7 group of advanced industrialized countries. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump noted his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, had wanted Russia out of what used to be the G8 "because Putin outsmarted him."

Trump: "I think it would be asset to have Russia back in. I think it would be good for the world. I think it would be good for Russia. I think it would be good the United States ... I think the G8 would be better" https://t.co/SnAz2kciCs https://t.co/HAHzT4WCFI — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 9, 2018

"But I think it's much more appropriate to have Russia in. It should be the G8 because a lot of the things we talk about have to do with Russia," Trump said. Days earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron had said he would oppose Russia's admission to the group as long as the Ukrainian crisis continues. The conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine has killed more than 13,000 people since it broke out five years ago. Russia was pushed out of the G8 in 2014 because of its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. It was not the first time Trump has floated the idea of Russia getting back together with the G7, which groups the United States, Germany, Japan, France, Britain, Italy and Canada.