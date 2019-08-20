Russia Accuses U.S. of Stoking Tensions With Post-INF Missile Test

Russia said on Tuesday that the U.S. test of a ground-launched cruise missile was regrettable and showed that Washington had long been preparing for the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. The Pentagon said Monday that it tested a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile with a range of more than 500 kilometers, the first such test since the U.S. pulled out of the INF Treaty on Aug. 2.

The latest test at San Nicolas Island, California “is further confirmation of the American side directly violating [the INF] during its validity,” Senator Konstantin Kosachev, who chairs the Russian senate’s foreign affairs committee, said. “It [would be] impossible to conduct research and development that doesn’t lead to production and testing” in the 16 days between the U.S. withdrawal from the INF Treaty and Sunday’s test, Kosachev was quoted as saying by Interfax on Tuesday. Frants Klintsevich, a member of the senate’s defense and security committee, also seized on the short timespan between the U.S. pullout and testing, calling it “a blatant cynicism and mockery of the international community.” "We, of course, will do our best in the shortest period of time to ensure that the United States does not have superiority in these types of weapons," he said Monday, adding that Russia did not intend to enter into an arms race. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov echoed the lawmakers’ comments on Tuesday, saying Moscow “regrets” the U.S. test and refuses “to be pulled into a costly arms race.”