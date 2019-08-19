France's Macron Urges Putin to Respect Democracy

French President Emmanuel Macron told Vladimir Putin on Monday that Moscow must abide by fundamental democratic principles, and that it was right to keep a dialogue between the countries to move forward on international crises.
Macron, who was hosting Putin at his summer residence in southern France, said he hoped the two leaders would make progress towards a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine after its new president offered an olive branch to Putin.
"We called this summer for freedom of protest, freedom of speech, freedom of opinion and the freedom to run in elections, which should be fully respected in Russia like for any member of the Council of Europe," Macron told a joint news conference ahead of their meeting.
"Because I believe in a European Russia."
Putin responded by saying that Moscow did not want protests like the yellow vest ones that have convulsed France, but that peaceful demonstrations were fine.
In his first comments on six weeks of protests in Moscow over the exclusion of some opposition candidates from an election in the Russian capital next month, Putin told reporters that protesters had to respect the law.
Those guilty of breaking Russia's protest laws should be held responsible, Putin said in answer to a question, and nobody had the right to incite clashes at demonstrations.
Speaking on a blast at a military site in northern Russia on Aug. 8 that killed at least five people, Putin said there was no risk of increased radiation levels, adding that all of those injured and killed in the blast would receive state awards.
He also said that all necessary safety measures were being taken and that there was no radiation risk.
Macron and Putin said they would also discuss how to de-escalate tensions over Iran, the Syria conflict and arms control issues.
Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that he saw no alternative to "Normandy" format heads of state talks on the Ukraine crisis, but stopped short on Monday of signing up to a new summit on the subject.
He said phone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy had given him cautious grounds for optimism, but stressed that he believed that any meeting aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis should yield tangible results.