France's Macron Urges Putin to Respect Democracy

French President Emmanuel Macron told Vladimir Putin on Monday that Moscow must abide by fundamental democratic principles, and that it was right to keep a dialogue between the countries to move forward on international crises. Macron, who was hosting Putin at his summer residence in southern France, said he hoped the two leaders would make progress towards a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine after its new president offered an olive branch to Putin. "We called this summer for freedom of protest, freedom of speech, freedom of opinion and the freedom to run in elections, which should be fully respected in Russia like for any member of the Council of Europe," Macron told a joint news conference ahead of their meeting. "Because I believe in a European Russia."

Putin responded by saying that Moscow did not want protests like the yellow vest ones that have convulsed France, but that peaceful demonstrations were fine. In his first comments on six weeks of protests in Moscow over the exclusion of some opposition candidates from an election in the Russian capital next month, Putin told reporters that protesters had to respect the law. Those guilty of breaking Russia's protest laws should be held responsible, Putin said in answer to a question, and nobody had the right to incite clashes at demonstrations.