Moscow Passenger Plane Catches Fire, Crash-Lands in Cornfield

A Russian passenger plane performed an emergency landing near Moscow shortly after takeoff on Thursday after birds were sucked into its engines, causing it to catch fire, the airline and state media reported. The Airbus 321, with 234 people on board, made an emergency landing near Zhukovsky International Airport southeast of Moscow, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry. The Ural Airlines flight was traveling from Moscow to Crimea's Simferopol. Between four to 23 casualties have been reported.

“There are currently 23 injured, including nine children. The children’s ages are between two and nine,” an unnamed source in the emergency services told the state-run TASS news agency. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, the report added. Ural Airlines said on its Twitter account that no one was hurt when its U6178 flight made the emergency landing. “There was an emergency landing in Zhukovsky. Birds got into both engines. The engines turned off and the crew carried out the landing ... one kilometer away from the runway,” TASS quoted Ural Airlines' general director, Sergei Skuratov, as saying.

Пассажиры А321, совершившего аварийную посадку прямо в кукурузном поле в Подмосковье сразу после взлета, рассказывают о своих впечатлениях. После всего пережитого эмоции зашкаливают. "Все кричали, как в кино". pic.twitter.com/etm1kbedem — РЕН ТВ | Новости (@rentvchannel) August 15, 2019