Moscow Passenger Plane Catches Fire, Crash-Lands in Cornfield

A Russian passenger plane performed an emergency landing near Moscow shortly after takeoff on Thursday after birds were sucked into its engines, causing it to catch fire, the airline and state media reported.
The Airbus 321, with 234 people on board, made an emergency landing near Zhukovsky International Airport southeast of Moscow, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry. The Ural Airlines flight was traveling from Moscow to Crimea's Simferopol. Between four to 23 casualties have been reported.
“There are currently 23 injured, including nine children. The children’s ages are between two and nine,” an unnamed source in the emergency services told the state-run TASS news agency. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, the report added.
Ural Airlines said on its Twitter account that no one was hurt when its U6178 flight made the emergency landing.
“There was an emergency landing in Zhukovsky. Birds got into both engines. The engines turned off and the crew carried out the landing ... one kilometer away from the runway,” TASS quoted Ural Airlines' general director, Sergei Skuratov, as saying.
Passenger-filmed videos showed people evacuating the aircraft as it sat in a cornfield near the airport.
One passenger, Fyodor Galin, told the Mash Telegram channel that the plane began to shake about 5 seconds after takeoff.
“Then the lights started flashing and there was a burning smell. The plane landed and we all ran out,” Galin can be seen saying in a video published by the Telegram channel.
Safety concerns have plagued Russia's airline industry, which has experienced many fatal crashes in recent years.
Reuters contributed reporting to this article.
This story is being updated.