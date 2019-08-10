Russia Says 5 Killed in Mysterious Rocket Test Accident

Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom said early on Saturday that five of its staff members had been killed in an accident during tests on a military site in northern Russia, the state-run RIA news agency reported. The accident occurred during tests on a liquid propellant rocket engine, RIA said, citing Rosatom.

Rosatom was quoted as saying that a further three of its staff had received injuries of varying degrees of seriousness during the accident, including burns. They were receiving the necessary medical treatment in specialized facilities, it said. Russian authorities had previously said that two people had been killed in the incident and that a nearby city had reported a rise in radiation levels when the rocket engine blew up at a testing site in the Archangelsk region on Thursday. Authorities said they had been forced to shut down part of a bay in the White Sea to shipping as a result. Local residents have been stocking up iodine used to reduce the effects of radiation exposure after the accident, regional media have reported.