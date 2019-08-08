Russia’s Ballistic Missile Test Site Catches Fire, Kills 2

An explosion on a missile engine unit at a ballistic missile testing site in northern Russia has killed at least two people on Thursday but released no dangerous substances into the atmosphere, media outlets reported.
The fire allegedly broke out onboard a Northern Fleet vessel in the city of Severodvinsk, according to an unnamed emergency source cited by the state-run TASS news agency.
Two soldiers were killed and six others were wounded, TASS cited the Defense Ministry as saying.
The ministry added that levels are normal after the explosion, which involved a liquid-propellant rocket engine, TASS reported.
This story is being updated.
Reuters contributed reporting.