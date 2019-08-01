Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Senses U.S. Wants Pretext for Persian Gulf Conflict

By Reuters
Maria Zakharova Vyacheslav Prokofyev / TASS

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday it had the impression that the United States was looking for a pretext for conflict in the Persian Gulf, the state-run RIA news agency reported.

"Events there are really moving to a dangerous point and there are risks of a large-scale military clash," RIA cited Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

"In principle we have the sense that Washington is simply looking for a pretext to whip up the situation, continue its aggressive rhetoric towards Iran, and to shift to a hotter more active phase of the conflict."

Zakharova told the same news briefing that a U.S. move to create a naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz looked like a crude attempt to pressure Iran. 

Read more about: U.S. , Iran

Read more

military intelligence

Downed U.S. Drone Was in Iranian Airspace, Putin's Aide Says

He added that U.S. evidence alleging Iran was behind attacks on ships was unprofessional.
support steps

Russia Will Counter New U.S. Sanctions on Iran – Reports

Washington should instead be seeking dialogue with Tehran, Russia's deputy foreign minister said.
dangerous tensions

Russia Accuses U.S. of Pushing Iran Situation to Brink of War

Deputy Foreign Minister called on Washington to weigh the possible consequences of the conflict.
War threat

Russia to Washington: Abandon Middle East Troop Plans or Risk War With Iran

Washington planned to send around 1,000 more troops to the Middle East for defensive purposes. 

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.