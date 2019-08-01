5 ‘Mass Unrest’ Suspects Detained After Moscow Opposition Rallies

Five people have been detained as part of criminal proceedings into mass civil unrest related to last weekend’s opposition protest in Moscow, with more apprehensions expected, Russian investigators said. Police detained more than 1,300 people in central Moscow on Saturday, some violently, at a march in support of fair local elections this fall. Observers have compared the civil unrest case to the aftermath of mass anti-Kremlin demonstrations in 2012, when dozens of activists were prosecuted and jailed.

Authorities suspect 10 or more participants of “taking the most active part in organizing and conducting the mass riots,” the Moscow branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee said Thursday. Five people have been detained so far, the Investigative Committee said. Those detained include activists Alexei Minyailo, Kirill Zhukov and Ivan Podkopaev.

Кирилл Жуков — первый новый «болотник». Вот за это — попытку поднять забрало шлема на омоновце — Жукову предъявили обвинения по статьям 212 «Массовые беспорядки» и 318 «Насилие в отношении представителя власти». Восемь и пять лет максимум соответственно.

— Aleksey Aleksandrov (@alex19nnov) August 1, 2019

“We plan a number of detentions of citizens involved in mass riots and violence against law enforcement and Russian National Guard representatives during the unauthorized rally,” investigators said. Earlier this week, investigators raided the homes of at least two activists in connection with the criminal case. The charges for organizing mass riots carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

