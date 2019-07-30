Moscow Authorizes Next Election Protest, Organizers Dispute Terms

Moscow authorities have authorized a new election protest for this weekend following Saturday's demonstration that saw mass detentions, while organizers argue that the approved rally is set at a less visible location than they planned. Authorities had declared Saturday’s rally to demand that opposition candidates be allowed to participate in local elections illegal, but thousands attended anyway, resulting in a heavy police crackdown. The candidates have since called on supporters to take to the streets again this Saturday.

Moscow City Hall has approved the next demonstrations to take place at a northeastern point along the city's Garden Ring, the head of Russia’s presidential human rights council told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency Monday. “The answer from the mayor’s office doesn’t suit us,” Russia’s Libertarian Party leader Mikhail Svetov tweeted Monday, lobbying for a more central location on Lubyanka Square. On Tuesday, Svetov said the party will “exit negotiations and stop mediation attempts between independent candidates and the authorities” if their proposed location is rejected. Ahead of talks with City Hall on Tuesday, organizers had offered three alternative locations, according to a letter posted by Svetov. During the meeting, Svetov said that City Hall refused to consider any other locations, adding that "the situation is out of our hands now." Svetov was detained as he exited the meeting and taken in an unknown direction, a spokesman for Moscow's Libertarian Party branch said.