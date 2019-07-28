Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Jailed Kremlin Critic Navalny Hospitalized With ‘Weird’ Allergy

wajadoon / Flickr

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been hospitalized days after he was jailed ahead of marches in support of opposition-minded candidates barred from a local election, his spokeswoman said Sunday.

Navalny was sentenced to 30 days Wednesday for calling on a rally in front of Moscow City Hall to protest the exclusion of several independent candidates from running for the Russian capital’s legislature. More than 1,300 protesters have been detained, some violently, throughout central Moscow on Saturday.

“Navalny was hospitalized with a severe allergic reaction: severe swelling of the face and redness of the skin,” his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh tweeted.

https://twitter.com/evangershkovich/status/1155422297441951744

Navalny aide Leonid Volkov said he had suffered the same “weird” symptoms shortly after his release from the same jail cell last month.

Read more about: Navalny , Kremlin

Read more

opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Dissident Wins Bittersweet Victory Over Putin (Op-ed)

The Kremlin has been playing an unpredictable game with Navalny.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Putin's Real Opposition Is a Collective Shrug (Op-ed)

Putin has no official opposition, but voter turnout will be the real key to his popularity
Kremlin

YouTube Blocks Navalny’s Video Call for 'Elections Boycott'

Navalny claims the Kremlin has infiltrated YouTube
Kremlin

Putin Takes on Sobchak at Annual Presser, Snubs Navalny

“The authorities are not afraid of anyone and have never been afraid of anyone," Putin said

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.