Jailed Kremlin Critic Navalny Hospitalized With ‘Weird’ Allergy

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been hospitalized days after he was jailed ahead of marches in support of opposition-minded candidates barred from a local election, his spokeswoman said Sunday.

Navalny was sentenced to 30 days Wednesday for calling on a rally in front of Moscow City Hall to protest the exclusion of several independent candidates from running for the Russian capital’s legislature. More than 1,300 protesters have been detained, some violently, throughout central Moscow on Saturday.