Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Moves to Legalize Bowhunting

Svetlana Bobrova / TASS

Russian lawmakers have passed legislation to allow bow-and-arrow hunting.

Possession of bows for purposes other than sport and research is currently prohibited in Russia. Around 1 million unlicensed bows, crossbows and similar ranged weapons are owned by “hundreds of thousands” of Russians, lawmakers cite official data as saying.

A newly passed bill distinguishes throwing weapons into those that use “muscular force” or “a mechanical device” to fire projectiles. Bows will fall under the mechanical category and could be sold to Russian citizens who have hunting licenses and weapons permits.

“Unlike crossbows, the use of bows as a hunting weapon requires special physical skills and abilities, while their technical characteristics guarantee safe use,” an explanatory note said.

Lawmakers in Russia’s lower house of parliament voted unanimously for the draft bill in its third and final reading Wednesday.

The new measure will need to be approved by the upper-house Federation Council and President Vladimir Putin before it becomes law.

It will come into force six months after publication.

Read more about: Sport

Read more

Sport

Seven Russians Handed Four-Year Ban for Doping Violations

Wednesday's announcement follows a four-year ban for powerlifter Anastasia Feofanova last week, backdated to begin on June 21 this year.
Sport

Russian Footballers Charged With Hooliganism, Risk Up to 7 Years in Jail

Kokorin and Mamaev were detained on Wednesday over two violent attacks in central Moscow.
Sport

Russian Star Footballers Accused of Racist Attack Against Moscow Official

Russia’s Sports Minister said that the incidents had “cast a shadow on all of Russian football.”
Sport

CAS Lifts Provisional Suspension of Russian Bobsledder Sergeeva

CAS had lifted the provisional suspension imposed on bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva, one of two Russian athletes to fail doping tests at the Pyeongchang...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.