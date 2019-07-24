Russian Lawmakers Relax Detention Rules for Arrested Businesspeople

Russian lawmakers have approved legislation banning law enforcement authorities from extending pre-trial detentions for businesspeople without reason amid criticism over the criminalization of business disputes. Officials are seeking to lure investment to boost Russia’s struggling economy and President Vladimir Putin has called for an end to unfounded probes into so-called economic crimes. However, government polling has found that a fear of criminal investigations is growing among businesspeople.

Russia’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved the third and final reading of a draft law requiring investigators to provide sufficient reasoning for extending entrepreneurs’ pre-trial detentions. “It’s forbidden to place CEOs and individual entrepreneurs in detention centers in order not to inhibit business activity during the investigation,” State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said. The changes will affect suspects under investigation for embezzlement, fraud, abuse of power, property damage and other economic crimes.