Russia Says It Flew First Long-Range Air Patrol with China in Asia-Pacific

South Korea earlier accused a Russian military aircraft of violating its airspace.

By Reuters
South Korea had fired warning shots against Russian aircraft. Moskva News Agency

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had conducted its first joint long-range air patrol with China in the Asia-Pacific region and that it had not been aimed at another country.

The ministry made the statement after South Korea accused a Russian military aircraft of violating its air space earlier on Tuesday and fired warning shots at it in an incident that also involved Chinese planes.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia and China's air forces had not violated the air space of any other countries, however.

