Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Tests New Arctic Anti-Aircraft Missiles at Novaya Zemlya

The first two vehicles with the new Tor-M2DT missiles have arrived in Russia's Arctic.

By The Barents Observer
Russian Defense Ministry

First unveiled at the Victory Day Parade on Moscow's Red Square in 2017, the Tor-M2DT vehicles with anti-aircraft missiles were specifically designed to be used in Russia's Arctic regions.

This week, two of the vehicles were brought to the southern shores of Novaya Zemlya on board the Northern Fleet’s Kondapoga amphibious ship sailing from the Kola Peninsula, the navy’s press service in Severomorsk reported.

Shootings were carried out on target drones flying at different altitudes, both within sight and while hidden behind clouds.

The Tor-M2DT missile system is capable of detecting up to 40 moving aerial targets at a range of 15 kilometers and at altitudes of 12,000 meters. The system plays a vital role in Russia’s re-armament of the Arctic, including protection of new bases at Franz Josef Land, Novaya Zemlya, Severnaya Zemlya, the New Siberian Islands and Wrangle Island. All of the islands and archipelagos are along the Northern Sea Route.

The all-terrain system consists of two wagons. The first is the track and steering, while the second consists of radar and missiles launchers. Designed to work in the Arctic's difficult weather conditions, the missiles can function at temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius.

Read more about: Arctic , Defense

Read more

Suspicious radars

Russia Warns It Will Take Measures in Response to Norwegian Spy Radar in Arctic

Moscow fears the radar could be used to monitor the Northern Fleet's activities.
Strategic move

Russia Will Deploy New Missiles to Defend Arctic, Admiral Says

“They’re designed to ensure the safety of airspace over the Northern Sea Route,” the commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet said.
Arctic

Russian Army Receives First Batch of Missile Systems Designed for Arctic

The Tor-M2DT system is capable of detecting up to 40 moving aerial targets at a range of 15 kilometers.
Arctic

Russia Deploys Coastal Missiles in Arctic Drills

“Rocket fire will be launched at a remote target simulating a group of enemy surface ships,” a spokesman said.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.