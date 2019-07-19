Russia Tests New Arctic Anti-Aircraft Missiles at Novaya Zemlya

First unveiled at the Victory Day Parade on Moscow's Red Square in 2017, the Tor-M2DT vehicles with anti-aircraft missiles were specifically designed to be used in Russia's Arctic regions.

This week, two of the vehicles were brought to the southern shores of Novaya Zemlya on board the Northern Fleet’s Kondapoga amphibious ship sailing from the Kola Peninsula, the navy’s press service in Severomorsk reported.

Shootings were carried out on target drones flying at different altitudes, both within sight and while hidden behind clouds.