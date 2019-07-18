Moscow Is Home to the World’s Third-Largest Number of Billionaires

Moscow ranks third among the world’s cities for its number of billionaire residents, after New York and Hong Kong, according to a recent study from real estate agency Savills.

Forbes’ real-time ranking currently lists 607 billionaires in the United States, 99 in Russia and 71 in Hong Kong.

Savills said Moscow has 71 billionaires, New York 85 and Hong Kong 79. Beijing was next on the list with 61, followed by London with 55.