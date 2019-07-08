3 Journalists Detained Outside Putin’s Residence

Three Russian opposition media journalists have been detained outside Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence west of Moscow, the MBKh Media news website reported on Monday.
Putin moved into his Novo-Ogaryovo residence in Usovo, a settlement on the Rublyovo-Uspenskoye Highway, during his first presidential term in the early 2000s.
MBKh Media said the Federal Guard Service detained three of its reporters as they crossed into a protected area while filming a spot about residents awaiting relocation from decrepit housing in Usovo settlement.
Anastasia Kulagina, one of the journalists who were taken into custody, said the guard service had seized their passports and brought them to a police station for questioning.