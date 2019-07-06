Houses of the future: what kind of homes do Millenials want?
The Moscow Urban Forum took place this week, hosting 8,500 people passionate about urbanism and architecture from 69 different countries.
One of the topics that captured the audience’s attention was about the kinds of homes that should be built for the millennial generation, to satisfy their needs while respecting the environment.
