Russia to Press Ahead With Release of Captive Whales Despite Outcry

Russian research scientists defended the way they released eight whales back into the wild last week and said on Thursday they would release scores more of the captive animals in the same way despite anger from environmental groups.

Russia returned two killer and six beluga whales to their natural habitat in the Sea of Okhotsk last week. They were the first in a group of almost 100 whales set to be released after being caught last year for commercial sale.

The plight of the animals, which were kept in Russia's Far East in cramped enclosures likened by Russian media to a whale "prison", became a cause celebre and prompted the Kremlin to intervene.

But the release of the animals — which saw them transported for six days across 1,800 km — was criticized by Greenpeace and international scientists who said it had been rushed, was conducted in secret and may have put the animals at risk of dying.