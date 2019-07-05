Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Libya Arrests 2 Russians Accused of Trying to Influence Vote

By Bloomberg
Zuma / TASS

Libyan security forces arrested two Russian nationals accused of trying to influence upcoming elections in the North African oil-exporter, according to a document obtained by Bloomberg.

The letter from state prosecutors for the internationally recognized government in Tripoli said the Russians had been involved in “securing a meeting” with Saif al-Islam al-Qaddafi, the fugitive son of the ousted Libyan dictator and a potential candidate in elections who has the backing of some officials in Moscow.

Russian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Libya had planned to hold elections this year as part of a UN-sponsored roadmap that has been upended by an assault on the capital led by eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

Laptops and memory sticks found with the suspects showed that they worked for a company that “specializes in influencing elections that are to be held in several African states” including Libya, the letter, stamped by the attorney general’s office, stated. Two Libyan government officials with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

A third Russian national had left the country before security services raided their residence, it said. The letter, dated July 3, does not mention when and where the arrests took place but one of the officials said the men were detained in Tripoli in May.

Saif al-Islam, one-time Libyan heir apparent, was put on trial and then freed by the rebels who toppled and killed his father in 2011. He has been in hiding ever since and his whereabouts are unknown. An aide did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

Read more about: Libya , Africa

Read more

High-profile

Aide to Libyan Commander Visits Moscow as a Sign of Haftar's Closeness to Russia

Kheiri Al Tamimi showed up at the Moscow Conference on International Security organized by the Russian military.
Libya conflict

Russia, U.S. Cannot Support a UN Call for Libya Truce, Diplomats Say

Russia objects to the resolution blaming eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar for the latest flare-up in violence.
Podcast

A Director Is Freed. And Russia's Role in Libya

This week's most important news stories from Russia brought to you by Moscow Times journalists and expert commentators.
African influence

Russian Operatives Offered Money to Multiple Madagascar Presidential Candidates – BBC

Russia is reportedly pushing to rekindle Cold War ties across African countries with untapped mineral wealth.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.