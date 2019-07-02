Siberian Governor Insults Flood Victims With ‘Rude’ Behavior

The head of a Siberian region hit by major floods has sparked online backlash for comments addressed toward victims that were deemed insulting. Authorities in the Krasnoyarsk region town of Kansk declared a state of emergency and evacuated dozens of residents amid severe flooding last weekend. The neighboring Irkutsk region bore the brunt of the devastation, where 14 people have been killed in what scientists have called the biggest floods in 180 years.

Krasnoyarsk governor Alexander Uss visited Kansk on Monday, where he examined the extent of the damage and vowed swift disaster relief measures to the estimated 300 victims. Some of Uss’ exchanges with residents caught on video, however, showed Uss in an unfavorable light. “What do you want to tell me? You want to appeal to the law?” Uss asked one resident after she asked if they would be evacuated by helicopter in case of more flooding.

