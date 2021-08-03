Russian Wildfire Smog Turns Northern Siberian Day to Night

Heavy smog from some of the worst wildfires to ever hit northern Siberia has blocked the sunlight and turned day into night, apocalyptic footage shared by The Siberian Times on Monday shows. The republic of Sakha, Russia’s largest and coldest region also known as Yakutia, has for the past five months seen wildfires sweep through forests larger than the state of Connecticut with over a month left in Siberia’s annual fire season.

Residents saw the physical manifestation of what monitors call one of the world’s worst-ever air pollution events when they personally witnessed day turn into night because of the thick smog from this season’s blazes. “It’s some kind of apocalypse today,” a voice behind the camera filming the blood-red skies says. “Scary. It’s been five minutes and it’s already dark.” “It was bright out 30 minutes ago,” another voice says driving along an unlit dirt road. “There’s smoke and complete darkness.” A third video filmed at 3 p.m. local time played like a scene from a sci-fi movie, with a driver stopping to film a pitch-black scene and headlights catching falling ash.