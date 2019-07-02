Support The Moscow Times!
European Court Awards $100K to Russian Protesters Over Rights Violations

Europe’s human rights court has awarded $100,000 to activists who had been arrested or whose protests had been dispersed by the authorities in 2006, 2007 and 2010.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) heard nine cases alleging that the Russian government had violated the activists’ freedom of assembly and expression in Moscow and three other cities.

The ECHR ruled that the Russian government had violated all of the activists’ freedom of assembly. 

In four cases, it said that the government had failed to provide an effective remedy for the violations and — in one case — restricted an activist’s right to liberty. 

The ECHR awarded the activists 75,000 euros ($85,000) in moral compensation and 22,000 euros ($25,000) for costs and expenses in a judgment published on Tuesday.

Veteran human rights campaigner Lev Ponomarev was among the 11 claimants.

