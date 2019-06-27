Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Slams 'Obsolete' Liberal World Order in FT Interview

By Reuters
Vladimir Putin’s interview with Financial Times. Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday that liberal values were obsolete because they had been rejected by the majority of the people in Western nations.

Putin told the Financial Times newspaper that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made a cardinal mistake by adopting a liberal policy towards immigration from the Middle East.

"The liberal idea presupposes that nothing needs to be done. The migrants can kill, plunder and rape with impunity because their rights as migrants must be protected. What rights are these? Every crime must have its punishment," Putin said in the interview.

"So, the liberal idea has become obsolete. It has come into conflict with the interests of the overwhelming majority of the population," he said.

Putin said Russia is not homophobic, but that a Western willingness to embrace homosexuality and gender fluidity seemed excessive to him.

"Traditional values are more stable and more important for millions of people than this liberal idea, which, in my opinion, is really ceasing to exist."

Putin also said he had the impression that liberal circles were set on using problems being experienced by the Catholic church to destroy the church. 

Read more about: Putin

Read more

Putin

Putin Tells Europe on U.S. Trade Threat: 'I Told You So'

"Nobody wanted to listen, and nobody did anything to stop this from developing. Well, there you go, you've been hit. Dinner is served... please sit down...
Putin

Putin Threatens Ukraine Against Military Action in East During World Cup

Putin warned Kiev of "very serious consequences for Ukrainian statehood" if it were to launch military action against pro-Russian rebels.
Kremlin

What to Expect From Putin’s 'Radical' New (Old) Call-In Show

It's that time of the year again.
Syria

Syria's Assad Flies to Russia for Talks With Putin

Assad congratulated Putin on his new term as president and thanked the Russian military for its support in Syria.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.