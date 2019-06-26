Russian Paratroopers Drown in Crimea After Failed Parachute Landing

It was unclear if the paratroopers died during the snap combat readiness inspections currently taking place in Russia’s central, eastern and southern military districts. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that the exercises will allow the Armed Forces to test its ability to maintain security in Central Asia.

Two Russian paratroopers have drowned after a failed parachute landing attempt, the country’s military was quoted by news agencies as saying on Wednesday.

The deadly incident took place at a training area near the annexed peninsula’s southeastern town of Feodosiya, the Southern Military District was cited as saying by Interfax.

The soldiers, whose names were withheld, “landed in the water and were unable to remove themselves from the parachute suspension system in a timely manner,” the military district said.

“Efforts by the rescue service on duty to save them have failed,” it said.

The Airborne Troops and law enforcement are conducting a joint investigation into the drownings.