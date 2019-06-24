Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Warns of Repeat of Cuban Missile Crisis – Reports

By Reuters
Sergei Grits / AP / TASS

Washington's deployment of land-based missile systems near Russia's borders could lead to a standoff comparable to the Cuban missile crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Monday.

Russia has been fiercely critical of U.S. plans to deploy missile systems in eastern Europe, and of Washington's withdrawal from the INF arms control treaty.

The Cuban Missile Crisis erupted in 1962 when Moscow responded to a U.S. missile deployment in Turkey by sending ballistic missiles to Cuba, sparking a standoff that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war.

