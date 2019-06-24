Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says It Will Tighten Checks on Wine Imports From Georgia

By Reuters
Svetlana Bobrova / TASS

Russia's state consumer watchdog said on Monday it is tightening checks on the quality of Georgian alcohol imports arriving in Russia after observing an increase in cases of sub-standard wine.

Ties between Moscow and Tbilisi have been fraught since last week, when a speech by a Russian lawmaker in Georgia's parliament sparked protests. Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted by banning Russian airlines from flying to Georgia.

At times of heightened tension in the past, Russia has barred Georgian wine imports. Wine is a major source of revenue for the ex-Soviet republic.

Read more about: Georgia

Read more

Tbilisi Aftermath

Russian TV Reporters Attacked in Georgia Amid Heightened Tensions – Reports

The attackers reportedly spat in the film crew’s faces and shouted nationalist slogans.
Travel ban

Russia to Suspend Georgian Flights to Russia Starting July 8

Earlier, President Putin had banned passenger flights from Russia to Georgia.
Travel restriction

Putin Suspends Passenger Flights From Russia to Georgia

The move comes amid a brewing political crisis between the two countries.
support steps

Russia Will Counter New U.S. Sanctions on Iran – Reports

Washington should instead be seeking dialogue with Tehran, Russia's deputy foreign minister said.