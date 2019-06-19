‘They Didn’t Find Anything,’ Navalny Says of Israeli Dirt-Gathering Operation

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has reacted to media reports that a private Israeli intelligence firm had attempted to gather incriminating information against him by saying there’s nothing to uncover.

The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported that Black Cube, often called “the private Mossad,” had tried to dig up dirt on Navalny, an outspoken critic of the Kremlin, in August 2017. A Black Cube investigator posing as a wealthy Indian businessman reportedly blundered an attempt to question Vladimir Ashurkov, the executive director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Navalny said he believed Russian business magnate Alisher Usmanov may have hired Black Cube for the operation.

“Someone (I believe it was Usmanov) hired an Israeli intelligence firm to look for dirt on me,” Navalny wrote on Twitter. “They didn't find anything, of course. Because there's nothing, my whole life is in plain sight.”