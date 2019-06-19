Moscow to Have Citywide Recycling Program By 2020 – Mayor's Office

Moscow will transition to citywide recycling collection by the end of the year, its city government has announced.
Waste reform has been a major issue facing Russia as the country grapples with a trash crisis. Residents of several Russian regions have held mass protests starting last year against a plan to ship Moscow’s trash to landfills across the country.
Separate bins for recyclable materials will appear in the courtyards of all residential buildings by Jan. 1, 2020, the Moscow mayor’s office said in a press release on Tuesday.
The new system will reduce the amount of plastic, glass, paper, cardboard and aluminum waste that gets sent to landfills, the statement said.
Recycling bins will be installed at public and commercial buildings at a later date, the mayor’s office added.