Russia's Security Service Searches Magnate's Art Gallery – TASS

By Reuters
mil.ru

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) searched a Moscow art gallery owned by prominent businessman David Yakobashvili on Tuesday as part of a criminal investigation, the state-run TASS news agency cited an unnamed security source as saying.

Yakobashvili is a former juice magnate who has oil trade and real estate holdings.

The search was carried out at his Collection (Sobranie) gallery but the nature of the investigation was not clear, TASS said.

Yakobashvili, who is not currently in Russia, declined to comment. 

