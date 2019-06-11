4-Day Work Week ‘Likely in Future,’ Russia’s Prime Minister Says

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has suggested that a four-day work week will likely be adopted in the future to help workers overcome burnout syndrome and chronic fatigue.

Last month, the World Health Organization classified burnout syndrome as an occupational phenomenon resulting from workplace stress that leads to exhaustion and mental distance. According to a report published in 2018, the productivity of the Russian workforce is among the lowest of the world’s major economies, despite long hours spent at work.