Russian Doctor and Two Coaches Banned for Doping Still Active in Sport

Three years ago, Russian athletics coach Vladimir Mokhnev was banned for 10 years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, global sport's over-arching judicial body, for giving prohibited performance-enhancing drugs to members of the national track team. Mokhnev, the court ruled, had violated international anti-doping rules. His name was taken off Russia's national team roster and added to a list of banned personnel compiled by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). "I was banned," Mokhnev, who denied his involvement in doping, said at a news conference on June 23, 2017. "How can I work?" On May 16 this year, a Reuters reporter witnessed Mokhnev at an athletics stadium in the city of Kursk giving instructions to seven runners, recording their lap times from the side of the track and at one point coming out onto the track during a warm-up to give directions to an athlete.

WADA's World Anti-Doping Code — which all signatories including Russia commit to abide by — states that banned coaches and other athlete support staff are not allowed to "participate in any capacity" in a competition or in activities related to elite sport. Athletes also must not receive training, strategy, nutritional or medical advice from banned coaches or medical staff and can face sanctions if they do, according to the code. However, it is not legally binding under Russian criminal or administrative law. The IAAF, global athletics' governing body, meets this weekend in Monaco where it will discuss the status of Russia's athletics federation. The body which oversees track and field in the country has been suspended since 2015 after a probe ordered by WADA found evidence of widespread doping. Russian agency to investigate findings Despite the restrictions, Mokhnev and a second athletics coach, also serving a ban for doping, remain involved in coaching, Reuters has found. Russia's athletics federation announced that the other coach, Valery Volkov, had received a four-year ban for an anti-doping violation effective from August 2017. He was added to the WADA list of banned personnel. In addition, Sergei Portugalov, formerly the athletics federation's chief medical officer, was banned for life by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2017 for doping violations. Reuters found that, since then, he has given nutrition and training advice in lectures at a Moscow gym. When asked by Reuters about these activities, none of the individuals, nor the sports bodies overseeing their bans, produced any evidence that there were exceptions to the bans that apply to them. Contacted by Reuters by telephone, Mokhnev said his ban was unjust. He said he was sometimes asked by coaches to drive athletes to meets, and, once there, sat and watched. "I can go where I want," he said. "I can go up to whomever I want. Or am I a leper? Show me a law that I have violated, a Russian law." Responding to Reuters questions via his institute's press service, Volkov said he was aware of the ban but was holding physical education classes and not training professional athletes. Portugalov did not respond to requests for comment. WADA said it would follow up with Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA and "the relevant international federations" that have jurisdiction over the individuals to ensure they were aware of the Reuters findings and that "the allegations are being dealt with appropriately." Yuri Ganus, the director of RUSADA, told Reuters it would investigate the findings. Russia's athletics federation said the findings made by Reuters had been sent to RUSADA because they contained "information on possible anti-doping violations." The federation said it had called on RUSADA and the sports minister of the Kursk region to investigate Mokhnev's work with athletes and, if the Reuters findings were confirmed, to "hold those guilty responsible." The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) did not respond to a request for comment. Blow to Russian prestige In November 2015, Russia's athletics federation and RUSADA were suspended over what Dick Pound, who presided over a WADA-commissioned report into doping in Russian athletics, called state-sponsored doping. It was a major setback for a nation with a proud history of global success in track and field and beyond. Russia says it has turned over a new leaf and is seeking to retrieve its status as a full-fledged participant in international sport. Some critics, including former and current anti-doping officials and a former world-class athlete contacted by Reuters, counter that Russia has not truly changed its ways. Asked to comment on Reuters findings, Travis Tygart, CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), a signatory to the WADA code, said: "If true, the world's clean athletes have truly been sold down the river and the Russians are laughing behind our backs."

Under the WADA code, if someone serving a ban violates it, the duration of the ban can be doubled. The code does not state what happens if the person is serving a life ban. The WADA code establishes anti-doping regulations that must be followed and enforced by its signatories, including RUSADA. RUSADA was suspended in 2015 after the WADA-commissioned report said it warned athletes in advance about testing and its officers accepted bribes from athletes. WADA's Executive Committee voted last year to re-instate RUSADA, saying it had undergone reform. At the time, members of WADA's Athletes Committee dissented. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred questions to the sports ministry, which did not respond. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees integrity issues in international athletics, including doping, said it did not comment on specific cases when presented with Reuters' findings. Banned, but trackside Mokhnev, the banned running coach, instructed Yulia Stepanova, then an 800-meter runner with the Russian national team, on how to inject herself with banned blood booster Erythropoietin (EPO), and advised her on how to avoid detection, according to the WADA-commissioned report. In addition to his interaction with athletes in Kursk on May 16, Mokhnev was also track-side last year at athletics meets in Kursk, according to a video and photographs posted online by local athletics followers. In a photograph that a former local athlete posted on her social media page, Mokhnev can be seen standing by the track, with a stopwatch around his neck, next to a runner called Nikolai Bukreyev. The photograph was taken at a competition in Kursk that ran from May 17 to 18, 2018. At another competition a few days later at the same track in Kursk, a city about 500 kilometers south of Moscow, amateur video footage shows Mokhnev on the track. In the footage, Mokhnev, who was out of shot at that moment, can be heard shouting at Bukreyev.

